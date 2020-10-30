Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- Global Motion Sensor Market Research Report published by market insight reports explores the current outlook in Global and key regions from the perspective of Major Players, Countries, Product types and end industries. This report analyzes top players in the Global market, and divides the Market into several parameters.



This Motion Sensor Market research report identifies the competitive landscape of industries to understand the competition at International level. This report study describes the projected growth of the Global market for approaching years from 2019 to 2025. This research report has been aggregated on the basis of static and dynamic aspects of the businesses.



The Motion Sensor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Moreover, increasing demand for consumer electronics and the rising adoption of automation technology in various industries will drive the growth of this market.



The prominent players in the Global Motion Sensor Market:



Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, TDK Corporation_, STMicroelectronics NV_, NXP Semiconductor NV and Others.



- May 2020: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd launched new MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems), which consists of six degrees of freedom, and it can be used for safety-critical automotive applications. According to the company's expectation, this new sensor enables centimeter-level accuracy regarding vehicle dynamics and position, which can be used in ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) systems.

- August 2020: TDK corporation recently introduced InvenSense SmartBug, a compact, wireless multi-sensor solution that integrates TDK's six axes IMU with ultrasonic sensors, and high-precision algorithms. These sensors can be used in most of the commercial and consumer IoT applications.



Key Market Trends: -



Automobile Sector expected to be Among the Fast Growing Market Share



- The demand for motion sensors is increasing rapidly in the automobile sector due to its extensive use in the micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Moreover, the small size of MEMS sensors provides a quicker response to rapid change in the measured parameters, and because of its cost-effective features, the use of MEMS sensors has been extensive. The applications of MEMS sensors in the automobile industry are motion sensors (accelerometers and gyroscopes) and pressure sensors.

- MEMS-based motion sensors are also used in airbags of different automobile vehicles. In the recent past, Bosch Sensortec GmbH_ already introduced MEMS-based motion sensors, which can detect any abrupt vehicle deceleration. Additionally, The growing demand for safety & security in the automobiles is one of the main factors, which is playing a vital role in the growth of the market.

- According to the World Health Organisation, approximately globally, more than 1.35 million people are killed in road accidents every year, and about 50 million people get injured. Moreover, increasing demand for motion sensors for battery monitoring, various positioning, and detection of moving parts of the automobiles is during the growth of this market.

- Furthermore, the usage of the ADAS system in the automobile industry is also driving the growth of this market. Globally, around 80% of the passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles are combined with the ADAS system. According to Hyundai, Korean automaker 50% of its total sales consists of ADAS features due to the higher demand for vehicles with the ADAS system.



Asia Pacific is one of the Fastest Growing Region For this Market



- The rapid industrialization and urbanization within this region are fuelling the growth of this market. Moreover, the emergence of Electric Vehicles (EV) and 5G smartphones are supporting the considerable demand for motion sensors in the Asia Pacific region. According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology China, the number of mobile phone subscriptions per 100 inhabitants in China has increased by 1.96% in 2019 compared to 2018.

- Moreover, the government regulations in this region are also supporting the growth of this market. For instance, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Indian Government introduced a mandate which will bring Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) in all cars by 2022.

- Additionally, the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020 was established to promote electric and hybrid vehicles. Under the NEMMP 2020, an incentive scheme, Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME), was launched to reduce the upfront purchase price of electric and hybrid vehicles and to stimulate their early adoption. These types of initiatives will surge the demand for motion sensors for this region.



Finally, the Motion Sensor market report offers a complete and detailed study of Global Motion Sensor market by using numerous analytical tools and models such as SWOT analysis, investment return analysis, and porter's five forces analysis which are useful for beginners to access the upcoming opportunities. After exploring the market insights through primary and secondary research methodologies, if anything is required except than this, market insight reports will provide customization as per specific demands.



Note: - All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.