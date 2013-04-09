Motion Sensors Market Expected to Grow Up to $4.8 Billion by 2016 at a CAGR of 21.78%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- According to a new market research report “Motion Sensors Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2011 – 2016) By Technology (Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic, Microwave, Tomographic, Dual –Technology/ Hybrid), Application Types (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial & Medical, Aerospace & Defense) & Products (Mems Accelerometer, Mems Gyroscopes, Digital Compass)’’, published by MarketsandMarkets, the total Global Motion Sensors market is expected to reach $4.8 billion by 2016 at a CAGR of 21.78% from 2011 to 2016.



Motion detection is a process of confirming a change in position of an object relative to its surroundings or the change in the surroundings relative to an object. This detection can be achieved by both mechanical and electronic methods. In addition to discrete, on or off motion detection, it can also consist of magnitude detection that can measure and quantify the strength or speed of this motion or the object that created it. When motion detection is accomplished by natural organisms, it is called motion perception.



Motion can be detected by: sound (acoustic sensors), opacity (optical and infrared sensors and video image processors), geomagnetism (magnetic sensors, magnetometers), reflection of transmitted energy (infrared laser radar, ultrasonic sensors, and microwave radar sensors), and electromagnetic induction (inductive-loop detectors), and vibration (triboelectric, seismic, and inertia-switch sensors). Acoustic sensors are based on: inductive coupling, capacitive coupling, triboelectric effect, piezoelectric effect, and fiber optic transmission. Radar intrusion sensors have the lowest rate of false alarms.



The Global Motion Sensors market has gained force in the last couple of years. With the number of innovations taking place in the technology of Motion Sensors product lines and its usages, the market is expected to grow exponentially in the next five years at a considerable compounded annual growth. The demand for products that use Motion Sensor technology is increasing due to its increasing research and development.



Today, the largest market share is held by consumer electronics & automotive devices, which have been increasing considerably. This increase is due to growth in smartphones & tablets and various advanced automotive applications, increase in number of corporate buyers, and rise in application related motion sensing technology.



Loads of the other products are motion sensor-enabled; such as the smartphone & tablets, interactive displays, industrial machines, medical equipments, defense & military weapons. They are expected to capture the Motion Sensors market in the next two to three years.



The increasing demand for Motion Sensor technology has influenced several manufacturers to develop motion sensor products, which have bright applications such as infotainment and entertainment services. This also creates the opportunities for software companies to increase their market by providing new solutions for different products in this segment.



