Motion Sensors Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2011 - 2016) By Technology (Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic, Microwave, Tomographic, Dual -Technology/ Hybrid), Application Types (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial & Medical, Aerospace & Defense) & Products (Mems Accelerometer, Mems Gyroscopes, Digital Compass)
Motion sensors are all around us, the most common application of motion sensor is the automatic doors that we come across when we walks into a grocery store. Since mid-1800s, motion sensors have been used globally. In the 1900s, astronomers used infrared light to detect the movement of planets and stars, but back then this was its only use. The discovery of radar led to modern day motion sensing devices. Samuel Bagno used the principles of radar detection to produce the ultrasonic motion alarm.
In ancient times, farmers used to gauge the movement of stars and decided when to plant crops and harvest them. The first motion sensor system radar was pioneered by Heinrich Hertz. According to the properties of waves, Hertz found that waves could bounce off of objects and had different speeds.
World War II gave a perfect platform for the development of motion sensors technology. Decades of study regarding the properties of waves facilitated detection of air and naval vessels. In 1940s, radar technology was adequately advanced such that the military could identify attacks in advance and guided their aircrafts. The ubiquitous utilization of radar would lead to the other uses of motion detectors after the war. The report describes the various technical advantages and insights provided by motion sensor products.
The Global Motion Sensors Market report is segmented with sectors like Product, Technology, and Applications. Motion Sensors technology market forecasts are provided for each region for the period from 2011 to 2016.
Motion Sensors is an additional upcoming accessibility option combined with products. It can be seen as a replacement for the traditional mems sensors. Motion Sensors technology is in a great demand with motion sensors enabled products like Smartphones & tablets, and they have the big share in market. Consumer electronic products are the ones that contribute maximum to the motion sensors market.
Different technologies are specifically used for different applications based on the features and performance of motion sensing technologies. The market is now on the rise due to increase in the use of motion sensor enabled smart phones, tablets, medical equipments, military & aerospace devices, and industrial machineries.
