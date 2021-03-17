Motion Sickness Treatment Market: Emerging Trends, Technological Growth Map over Time to Understand the Industry Growth Rate

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- Motion sickness is a common condition characterized by a set of symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, and fatigue experienced by a person while traveling. It is caused by difference in impulses received by perceived sense of motion by visual senses and vestibular system's sense of movement. Conflict among those senses result in motion sickness. Motion sickness is estimated to be experienced by around 50% travelers; it is most widely witnessed among children and elderly people. Various prescription and OTC drugs and products are used to treat motion sickness and provide relief from its symptoms. Anticholinergic, antihistamines, and sympathomimetic are the most commonly used medications, while traditional remedies such as herbal medicines, homeopathic medicines, and others are also available as OTC products for treatment of motion sickness.



Request Brochure for Report –



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=39320



Global Motion Sickness Treatment Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand



Motion sickness is a condition experienced by patient caused due to difference between the visually perceived motion and vestibular system's senses of movement. Motion sickness is characterized by a set of symptoms such as nausea, fatigue, and dizziness. The global motion sickness treatment market was valued at approximately US$ 670.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 3.0% from 2018 to 2026 to reach approximately US$ 900.0 Mn by 2026. Adoption of prescription motion sickness drugs is high in developed countries. Rise in adoption of these drugs in emerging countries due to the increase in number of travelers is likely to drive the global motion sickness treatment market.



The global motion sickness treatment market has been segmented based on treatment type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. In terms of treatment type, the anticholinergic segment is projected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, followed by antihistamines. Anticholinergics such as transdermal scopolamine patches are available as prescription drugs. Antihistamines such a dimenhydrinate, promethazine, and cyclizine are available as prescription and OTC drugs which has contributed for their significant market share. Based on route of administration, the transdermal drugs segment is projected to account for a dominant share of the market in terms of value during the forecast period, followed by oral drugs. In terms of distribution channel, retail pharmacies was a leading revenue generating segment in 2017 and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The others distribution channel segment is likely to account for significant share of the global market due to high reliance on OTC and traditional medicines and their vast availability across drug stores and hospital pharmacies.



Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Motion Sickness Treatment Report –



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=39320



The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers' journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touch points. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.



Key Players of Motion Sickness Treatment Report:



Key companies operating in the global motion sickness treatment market and profiled in the report include GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Perrigo Company plc, Prestige Brands, Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corporation, Caleb Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Myungmoon Pharm CO., LTD., Baxter International Inc. and Reliefband Technologies LLC. These players adopt organic and in-organic growth strategies to expand their product offerings, strengthen their geographical reach, increase customer base, and garner market share. For instance, Prestige Brands, Inc. emphasizes on brand extension by introducing new product variants and Perrigo entered into an agreement to acquire Geiss, Destin & Dunn, Inc., a health care and consumer goods distributor to strengthen its market presence in the U.S.



Buy Motion Sickness Treatment Report –



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=39320