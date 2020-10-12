Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- The motion sickness treatment market has evolved steadily over the years driven by expanding scope of pharmacologic therapy. Growing array of medications used in pharmacotherapy to alleviate the symptoms of motion sickness has underlined the lucrativeness quotient for both over-the-counter (OTC) drug makers and prescription drug producers. Particularly, the conspicuous presence of OTC drug manufacturers in developed as well as emerging markets has resulted in a highly fragmented landscape. This has changed the dynamic of competition among the ecosystem of OTC and prescription drug makers in the motion sickness treatment market, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR).



Over the past few years, clinicians and the healthcare industries have gained better understanding of the pathophysiology of motion sickness, thereby helping share the varied contours of the motion sickness treatment market. A growing body of clinical studies that evaluate recent drug interventions on the underlying symptoms have been instrumental in broadening the scope of treatments, world over. A range of drug therapies have hit the motion sickness treatment market; however, the adverse side effects are crucial for the medical and patient communities.



The motion sickness treatment market stood at US$ 670.0 Mn in 2017 and is projected to clock a CAGR of more than 3.0% during 2018 - 2026 and touch valuation of US$ 900.0 Mn by the end of 2026.



New Generation of Drugs Aim at Reducing Side-Effects



A fast emerging category is anticholinergics, particularly scopolamine, in the motion sickness treatment market. The uptake of anticholinergics in the form of transdermal scopolamine patches has been gathering traction in the market. The anticholinergics segment is expected to hold at least half of the share of the global market during the assessment period. Of note, research and development activities pertaining to the commercialization of intranasal scopolamine are likely to change the future course of the market substantially.



On the other hand, second-generation antihistamines are gathering steam as OTC drug for alleviating or substantially ameliorating the symptoms of motion sickness such as vertigo, nausea, and vomiting. They are being considered clinically better than first-generation ones due to their ability to work via peripheral versus central receptors. However, an assortment of first generation antihistamines are available over the counter and a few have been approved by the FDA for indications in children and adults.



Still, pediatric remains a challenging category for drug manufacturers tapping into the prevailing opportunities in the market. Further, a range of components with possible antihistaminergic effect have been intensively studied, expanding the avenues for growth of the motion sickness treatment market.



Understanding Use of Symptom Inducing Tech to Drive Future Research in Emerging Markets



Asia Pacific among all regions is emerging as a market with immense potential. The regional market is anticipated to gain shares substantially with the strides the global motion sickness treatment market in the next five years span. Growing penetration of prescription motion sickness drugs among a fast growing numbers of travelers has been fueling its growth. Developed markets, particularly North America, have prospered on the back of large uptake of high-cost prescription drugs. On the other hand, the advent of generic transdermal scopolamine patches will shape the revenue generation of various key regions in the motion sickness treatment market.



Rapidly rising use of information technology and virtual reality representations and modern simulation systems that induce motion sickness have considerably shaped our understanding of the etiology of the disease. Tellingly, this will help researchers test new drug intervention approaches. A case in point is neuropharmacological investigations gathering steam among the research community.



