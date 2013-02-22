Motivational Speaker Helps Create Success Without the Stress

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- At one time, the puritan work ethic of hard work, sacrifice and suffering today would yield bounty tomorrow rang true. However, in the 21st century, work harder is fast being replaced with work faster.



“Too many people are having to work well into their twilight years to try and maintain a pace and standard that is unachievable for most. I help them learn how to achieve success with ease and grace,” said Deborah Deras of Synergy Unlimited.



Deras’ philosophy is simple: You cannot realistically sustain success at the pace of a sprint when a marathon is necessary.



“This is why I am hosting this webinar. Too many are working themselves so hard and fast they will exhaust themselves before they will have an opportunity to enjoy the fruits of their labors,” said Deras.



Deras has decided to take some of her best techniques and concepts and put them into a five week webinar. All you will need to attend is a computer, speakers and a keyboard. Deras will take care of the rest for you.



“It is my sincere hope that this webinar series will leave you with three things: energy, engagement and efficiency. Once you have mastered these three things with ease and grace, you will find the rest will fall into place as you seek to achieve your goals,” said Deras.



Those who choose to visit Deras’ website will have the opportunity for four of her great videos on ending burnout.



“My burnout videos are for you to get a taste of what we will be doing in the webinar on April 11th. I assure you, it will be something that everyone can benefit from. Learn how to create success with ease and grace.



About Deborah Deras

Deborah Deras, MS, CRC, ALSP is the author of Confessions of an Adrenaline Addict: How to achieve more with less effort. She has served as a Spokesperson and Empowerment Technology Expert for Verizon Wireless. She is also a Lead Trainer for the University of Phoenix Leadership Program for the Hispanic Community, a Certified Vocational Counselor and an Agape Licensed Practitioner under the leadership of Dr. Michael Beckwith, as seen in The Secret. As a Certified Neurolinguistic Programming and Hypnosis Expert, she assists her clients to learn how to free themselves from their limiting beliefs that sabotage their success.



For additional information and to register for the webinar, visit http://www.endburnoutnow.com/.