Motivational Speaker LynnMarie Earl to Give Insights on Running a Great Meetings

Renowned motivational speaker LynnMarie Earl will focus on this essential managerial skill in a discussion-led seminar, with participating member CEOs at the upcoming CEO Conference, organized by The Brain Trust at the Vinings Club - Atlanta, Georgia, February 21.



The conference is part of the monthly CEO Peer Group meetings organized by Atlanta-based CEO Membership Organization The Brain Trust for its member CEOs. The discussion-led seminar will discuss when to hold meetings, basic rules for meetings, and how to make the most of your time during group and one-on-one meetings. Take-aways will include specific things to do and not do.



LynneMarie’s Background:



Combining knowledge gained through education (LynnMarie has her MBA from the College of William and Mary), research, and experience, LynnMarie offers insights into topics applicable to today's business world as a Motivational Speaker for the past 20 years.



LynnMarie’s book, Yes, He Actually Said That, discusses the lighter side of the verbal world in which we live. Her second business book, Business Tips for Life, offers ideas from many of the seminars she has taught over the past few decades. LynnMarie also works as a Consultant and Executive Coach and is President of Earl Marketing.



The Brain Trust Background



The Brain Trust, based in Atlanta, GA, is a fourteen year old organization of CEOs, company presidents, general managers and business owners who come together, during a monthly CEO Conference to provide insight and solutions to shared business hurdles through half day meetings. The Brain Trust organizes CEO Peer Groups of up to 16 individuals.



Its purpose remains to provide best practices and ideas with leaders and entrepreneurs and provide time-tested and experience-driven Business Leadership Coaching.



