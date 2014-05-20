Motivational Speaker Sherry Strothers Wants to Motivate Female Entrepreneurs for Success

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- In the business world as well as in life there are some who lead, there are some who follow, and there are others who wished they could lead their own life to better fortune and career path. Thanks to Sherry Strothers a leading motivational coach and public speaker, all women can become leaders of their own destiny.



Motivational Coach and public speaker Sherry Strothers would like to see more women in leadership roles at boardroom level. As a leading business coach, Sherry has had the opportunity to work with many women over the years, helping them achieve success through her business coaching and motivational speaking engagements. Although more women are now starting their own business, the boardroom still seems to be closely guarded by men. Recent studies found that women work three times harder than men to achieve their career goals, but their male counterparts still progress the ladder more quickly.



With over 25 years of leadership development experience under her belt, Sherry public speaking events have helped women to move their career forward and become strong leaders and achieve the success in their career and life. With the ultimate goal to inspire, motivate and educate women through her business coaching and public speaking, Sherry Strothers wants to see a change in the tide and for more women to achieve success and reach boardroom level.



According to leading Business Coach, to become a leader in a strong business world women need confidence, and the right tools to maximize achievement. By attending one of Sherry Strothers public speaking events, women can learn the life and business skills they need to achieve success and to bring their leadership skills up to speed and change the low figures of women in the boardroom.



Thanks to Sherry Strothers motivational speaking, the number of women in the boardroom could increase. To learn more about Sherry Strothers motivational coaching and to learn about her public speaking events,please Contact Sherry Today! 888-441-2650 or visit www.sherrystrothers.com



About Sherry Strothers

She has a MBA, Information Technology Management and a BS in Management and Technology. Sherry has a strong background in training and development particularly in DIA Operating Base Support Orientation Course (OBSOC), Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Counselor Course, Senior Enlisted Leadership Training, Legal Officer Training and Personnel Management Training.



Media Contact

Contact Sherry Today!

888-441-2650

sherry@sherrystrothers.com

www.sherrystrothers.com