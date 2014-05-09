Newark, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Motive Power Resources, Inc. Announces Purchase of New Locomotive Shop in Minooka, IL



Locomotive and locomotive service and parts supplier, Motive Power Resources, Inc. (MPR) announced today that it has completed its purchase of a new locomotive heavy overhaul and repair facility in Minooka, IL. The new facility offers approximately 30,000 square feet of heavy locomotive overhaul and repair space and 5,000 square foot of office and administrative space. Upon completion of new track upgrades, new construction and renovation of existing space, all company operations will be located at the new facility. In addition to the 8 bay locomotive shop, new rail will be constructed to accommodate up to 30 locomotives and a new 12,000 square foot warehouse will be constructed to accommodate new, rebuilt and qualified parts and components.



"Our new Minooka facility marks a significant increase to the company's presence in the locomotive repair, sales and component supply industry, and will serve as a platform for delivering a full line of quality services to our existing and growing customer base", said Steve Bomba, President of MPR. "We are extremely proud of our customer focused approach and reputation in this service and manufacturing industry. Our new facility will fully accommodate complete locomotive rebuild projects, wreck repairs and specialty locomotive projects to customer specifications. We are sincerely grateful to all of our employees for their hard work, dedication and professionalism without whom we could not have realized our goal of becoming a premier and growing supplier. I would also like to extend our utmost gratitude to our customers and vendors for their support and commitment to our operation and growing long lasting business relationships together. This is an exciting time for MPR, and we look forward to sharing this excitement with the entire industry."



About Motive Power Resources, Inc

Motive Power Resources, Inc is a full line supplier of rebuilt, qualified and repaired locomotives and locomotive components, spare parts and rebuilding services and offers experienced and professional locomotive field service and trucking operations, currently operating in Newark, IL.



902 E Route 71

Newark, IL 60541

815-695-1116