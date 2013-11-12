Motley Fool Names Seegrid Top Player in Global Mobile Robotics Market

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Seegrid, maker of flexible automated guided vehicles (AGVs), was just named one of the top players in mobile robotics by Motley Fool, a multimedia financial-services company that provides financial solutions for investors through various stocks, investing, and personal finance products.



Blake Bos, financial analyst for Motley Fool, introduced the top mobile robotics global companies on video, “These are autonomous robots that are not fixed in position. They do not require human interaction and they move around on their own.” Bos recognized Seegrid and said the company is located in Pennsylvania and manufacturers robotic industrial loaders, autonomous forklifts (forklift that does not require a human being), and carts that drive around carrying heavy loads. The company has big customers like Cabela’s.



David Heilman, Chief Administrative Officer for Seegrid, agreed with Bos of Motley Fool, and suggested, “He was spot-on when he recognized Seegrid is a leader in mobile robotics. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors are operating in warehouses and manufacturing facilities throughout North America, helping companies do more with less and improve their bottom-line. The flexible automated guided vehicles utilize a unique patented vision system for navigation, which does not require any infrastructure for guidance. The low cost, flexible, and simple automation solution is addressing the needs of the North American market and is now available to Europe and Middle East markets.”



In this video, Motley Fool financial analyst Bos took a look at the robotics business, specifically mobile robotics for manufacturing and distribution. Bos recognized four exciting players in this space, gave investors the pros and cons of each, and informed viewers he will be digging deeper into these companies and will provide his favorite mobile robotics pick.



To view the video, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QyCzsIMoGVQ.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Seegrid was recently awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500