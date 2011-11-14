Moto CMS Releases Version 1.6 of its Collection of Interactive Flash CMS Templates

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2011 -- Moto CMS is pleased to announce the release of Moto CMS Version 1.6. The Moto CMS collection of interactive Flash CMS templates allow flash developers and those without programming experience to develop a Flash Website via Flash templates and a feature-rich content management system.



Long after its mid 90s inception, Flash continues to enable some of the most stunningly beautiful Web interfaces available. Until recently, creating an effective flash Website required extensive programming knowledge. Today, novices can create a professional, fully editable and extensible Flash Website with the Moto CMS collection of interactive Flash CMS templates. “Our team has poured its vast experience and understanding of Flash Website creation into our templates and we’re constantly making improvements so that they are more intuitive, feature rich and simple,” said a Moto CMS design team specialist.



The release of Moto CMS version 1.6 brings significant improvements and new options to the collection. Among them are new widgets including Search, Background, and Buy Now Buttons among others. Significant improvements have been made to the RSS widget, Contact Form module, Media Library, HTML Widget and several others. Other additions include password protected pop-ups, Radiobutton and Text area items, SMTP server settings adjustment as well as the ability to add Vimeo video to the HTML widget and YouTube videos directly on pages. "This release 1.6 is based on 100% of our users' feedbacks, and many of the long-awaited features have been implemented in this version," Demetrio Fortman, MotoCMS CEO says.



Each of the Website Flash templates is equipped with a definite set of built-in tools, components and modules necessary for a fully functional Website's setup and maintenance. Modules include the menu, news widget, rich content block, HTML widget, advanced contact form, media player widget, Google maps, RSS reader, media gallery thumbnail list, preview and lightbox as well as share button slot and much more.



Built-in tools and components include video, image and MP3 player gallery components, an infomodule, rich media library, a professional image editor as well as convenient page and pop-up editor. Users can add unlimited content pages and pop ups when the page is running, optimize the site for SEO from the control panel and embed additional modules in their Website. “All anyone needs to start the Flash Website creation process is a premium Flash template from our collection, and no additional software,” said the designer. You can even register for a free 30-day demo before purchasing.”



To learn more about Moto CMS Version 1.6, please visit http://templates.motocms.com/



About MotoCMS.com

MotoCMS.com is comprised of a team of designers who have developed the Moto CMS collection of interactive Flash CMS Templates. The Templates allow programmers and non programmers to easily create a professional, fully editable and extensible Flash Website. The collection includes a wide variety of built-in tools, components and modules to create and maintain a fully functional Website.