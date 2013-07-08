Moto Message Is Revolutionizing How Businesses Market Through Mobile Phones

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Brothers Ryan and Shane Farell are introducing people to a revolutionary way of marketing wirelessly, and that is through text messaging. With the high percentage of mobile phone users reading text messages regardless of who the sender is, text message marketing may be one of the most effective ways of promoting a business.



The technology of Moto Message rests on the statistics that 95% of text messages are read. With this in mind, businesses that are looking to use mobile technology such as text messaging are looking at the fastest way of communicating their products and services to their subscribers. The technology is also appealing to companies that are looking to use text messaging as means to deliver messages such as meeting and deadline reminders.



One can enjoy the benefits of increased ROI through repeat customers and highly efficient brand broadcast and control by simply signing up and availing affordable pricing plans on MotoMessage.com. Pricing plans are based upon different business models, making it customized according to the needs of the user.



What sets Moto Message from other companies that offer various kinds of marketing campaigns is that they are not a reseller of another company’s technology. By running on a Tier 1 Aggregator, they guarantee users with great delivery rates. By using their own system, they are able to accommodate as much subscribers as possible and deliver text messages on real time, compared to companies that are using SMTP. The subscribers who choose to sign up to receive text messages from business clients receive SMS for free.



At the same time, they offer great support to their clients. In fact, the owners themselves are the ones who cater customer service, programming, and billing issues. This ensures their clients that they are getting their money’s worth.



A leading text message marketing provider that allows businesses and organizations to create opt-in text marketing lists and then send offers to that list.



