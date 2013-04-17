MotoCMS Announces the Release of Their New CMS for HTML Along with a Wide Selection of Templates

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- The team of MotoCMS.com, the provider and author of MotoCMS admin panel for website management, has launched the all new HTML templates. These new templates can be edited with the built-in admin panel while remaining light-weight and perfectly compatible with mobile devices.



According to the official information, the built-in control panel provides quicker and easier website management over ordinary CMS-free templates and websites. This, in turn, provides comfortable workflow for both web developers and end users. The company claims that the following features and points make this newly launched product a good deal for the users:



Content Management System - the admin panel that allows editing and maintaining websites during their life cycle - starting with the installation and all the way to daily routine. The system enables content uploading and on-site arrangement, template layout editing and enriching its functionality if needed. This control panel includes the wizard to help users create website within hours after the purchase.



Mobile Version – All MotoCMS HTML templates include Mobile Site Editor. It enables users to make their MotoCMS-based websites compatible with mobile devices. The mobile version has horizontal and vertical menus, Google Maps and Contact Form widgets, Background slider, Carousel gallery, Grid gallery, Slider, and Slider gallery, Vimeo video player, Rich Content and HTML widgets.



Free Trial Version – MotoCMS HTML templates are available for a trial use before a purchase. Every user can register the 30 days trial version of any template. Thus it's possible to experience the functionality and see the system in action beforehand.



Free 24/7 Support – Every MotoCMS HTML template owner is provided with free 24/7 customers support and assistance via the ticket system or by phone (users can order call backs from MotoCMS support team).



Free Updates – Lifetime updates of the control panel are available for all HTML templates owners.



Designed and coded by MotoCMS in-house certified professionals, these HTML web templates are compatible with all major browser environments and operating systems. The key point of this product is that customers can update all types of content of their websites without outside assistance. By using MotoCMS HTML templates everybody with basic web design and development knowledge is able to edit and customize texts and images as well as embed videos. Users can edit the entire website's content within their browser interface without having to edit the source files or access the hosting server.



Demetrio Fortman, CEO of MotoCMS, says: “Whether the customer is a freelance web developer, a web design studio or a site owner, MotoCMS HTML templates will work great for him. One of the key points that we have had in mind while working on this product is to make website maintenance a seamless and enjoyable experience for the user”.



To receive more detailed information about the new product of MotoCMS please contact Demetrio Fortman, MotoCMS team or visit http://www.motocms.com.



About Motocms.com

MotoCMS.com is a constantly growing online company aimed at simplifying the process of web development and websites management by providing the feature-rich admin panel bundled with professionally designed website templates. Their clients are experienced web developers as well as regular users with little or no experience in web design.



Contact: Demetrio Fortman

MotoCMS CEO

Demetrio.fortman@motocms.com

www.motocms.com