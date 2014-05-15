MotoLoan Now Brings Cheap LogBook Loan Options Against a Wide Range of Vehicles

Manchester, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Most of the LoanBook lenders provide loans against cars only. But MotoLoan offers the lending options against a variety of vehicles and which could be a very helpful opportunity for someone to borrow money against the type of vehicle he or she has. The UK based loan provider maintains a flexible approach and invites all types of vehicle owners to take advantage of their cheap Logbook loans.



MotoLoan serves the citizens across the UK. Whether someone needs LogBook Loans Leeds or is in need of LogBook Loans Newcastle, one can be rest assured of the best deal against any vehicle. In this type of loan arrangement, the lender holds the logbook and can seize the vehicle against which the loan has been provided. The best feature of such loans is that funds are provided very fast so that one can meet his/her urgent financial requirements. The spokesperson for MotoLoan reveals that they hardly take more than 15-20 minutes to approve a loan and release the fund to the borrower. This is the reason why their LogBook Loans London is very popular among the people who need funds on an urgent basis.



They endeavor to provide a fair borrowing solution to the people and this is the reason why their LogBook Loans Durham is always a popular way to overcome financial hardships for the people of the area. People can easily get LogBook Loans Nottingham from them for a vehicle that has some market value. People can easily secure LogBook Loans Birmingham from them, even if they don’t have a regular source of income. Ownership of a vehicle can make a person eligible for LogBook Loans Bristol.



The spokesperson of the company maintains that they require the minimum documentation for their logbook loans. This is the reason why they disburse loans very fast and also maintain the cheapest interest rates at the same time. Anyone willing to apply for LogBook Loans Liverpool, LogBook Loans Sheffield or for anywhere throughout the UK can visit the website http://www.motoloan.co.uk.



About MotoLoan

Motoloan is a financial product offered by Walker & Co Securities Ltd. The company was formed in 2009 and has a proven track record in developing successful financial products. The company’s other financial products include Propledge, Secondz and The Cash & Pawn Shop. They have been serving customers with professionalism and providing loans at the most affordable rates for the past 4 years.



For Media Enquiry:

Telephone: 03335 772274

Email: info@motoloan.co.uk

Website: http://www.Motoloan.co.uk