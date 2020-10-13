Moto+Para Founder Eric Canonico to Share the Power of Mobilizing Talent to Assist Fellow Americans on Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- Eric Canonico, founder, president and chief executive officer of MOTO+PARA Foundation, Inc., will appear on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network national podcast Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek on Tuesday.



"Eric Canonico's dedication to providing humanitarian relief and his innovative thinking and leadership within his industry greatly benefit to our society but emboldens Americans to mobilize their own existing talents to assist others in their communities," Meek said. "His moving story of overcoming leukemia is an inspiration to many people and speaks to the power of pushing through hardships and coming out the other side ready to be of service to others. Eric Canonico is the embodiment of what living a fulfilling life of servant leadership is all about."



Canonico is the founder, president, and chief executive officer of MOTO+PARA Foundation, Inc., which was formed to "elevate and enhance lives from the individual to communities to society as a whole." His varied experiences motivated him to focus the foundation's mission on search and rescue, disaster response and humanitarian relief, ensuring that last-mile mobile logistics provide aid for these victims. The foundation is also dedicated to promoting healthy, sustainable life from holistic wellness to sustainable manufacturing, construction and transportation, renewable energy, water/wastewater management and more.



"Eric's work seeks to elevate and transform the human experience during times of crisis and disaster. I look forward to a lively conversation about the work MOTO+PARA is currently doing in the wake of Hurricane Delta, learning more about sustainability trends within the construction and transportation sectors which ultimately impact the work that MOTO+PARA is able to do and, of course, hearing Eric's advice on how listeners can assist, mentor and inspire those around them just as he is doing day in and day out," Meek said.



Each week, Next Steps Forward features prominent leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, medicine, politics, and public policy. Meek, co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting military veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take the next steps forward into life after service, hosts the informative, uplifting hour on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.



With five branded channels, The VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network is the leading producer, distributor, and online broadcaster of original live and on-demand talk radio programming worldwide. Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek airs on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica, the pioneer of digital radio programming since 1999, is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be an industry leader in Live Internet Talk, podcast audio creation, production, and distribution. VoiceAmerica creates and distributes over 500 unique and innovative radio programs that engage millions of listeners worldwide. Five diverse VoiceAmerica network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience. Listen live at VoiceAmerica Variety, VoiceAmerica Business, VoiceAmerica Health, VoiceAmerica Empowerment, VoiceAmerica Influencers, and on our Apple and Android devices. Follow VoiceAmerica on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. To learn how to become a host or sponsor on VoiceAmerica.com, call 1-855-877-4666. VoiceAmerica | Become a Host | Advertise with us | About VoiceAmerica