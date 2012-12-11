Randolph, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- The Horlick Company, a leader in the manufacture of motor-generator sets for both frequency conversion and load-isolation, announces the successful completion and shipment of a Model 60FC-2003 motor-generator set to Atwood Oceanics.



The 60FC motor-generator set will be installed on the Atwood Falcon, a semi-submersible oil drilling platform, currently located off the coast of Australia. The Atwood Falcon is a Maltese Cross class drilling platform, with a maximum drilling depth of 25,000 feet.



The Horlick motor-generator set will be installed between the power source for the rig and its sensitive electronics, which are currently experiencing interference from the oil rig power supply. The motor-generator will condition the 60 Hz power, making it clean for the sensitive electronics. The system will be mounted outdoors on the rig platform and as such the motor-generator set will be mounted in Horlick’s custom, weather-resistant, outdoor enclosure.



“Horlick line conditioners are designed to minimize equipment damage, shutdown and data loss in areas where incoming power line fluctuations are a problem.” said Shawn Hennessey Horlick’s Vice-President of Engineering. “Horlick has extensive experience designing and building motor-generator sets for extreme environments such as is found on the deck of off shore drilling platforms”.



Horlick supplies two types of motor generators sets for line conditioning; the FC and the RC lines. The FC Model is mechanically coupled and provided for power capacities up to 375 KVA, whereas the RC Model is shaft driven and designed for applications up to 2000 KVA where a precise output frequency is required.



The FC series 60-60 Hz line isolation motor-generators are rated for continuous duty and they provide a 60 Hz power source free of switching transients, voltage fluctuations and power line noise. 60FC Model motor-generator line conditioners isolate and protect computers, instrumentation and other sensitive electronic equipment from electrical faults that may cause erratic performance or failure. They are ideal in applications such as the one described here, that require load isolation, but do not necessarily require precisely 60 Hz power. The output frequency for the FC series is 60 Hz at no-load and it slips linearly as it is loaded approximately to 59.2 Hz at full-load.



The Horlick Company is the worldwide leading supplier of motor-generator sets to be used for both frequency conversion and load-isolation. Horlick motor-generator sets deliver a clean source of electrical power that is utilized in the defense, manufacturing and technology industries.



The Horlick Company also designs and manufactures industrial control panels and motor control centers for motor and process control applications. Specialties include the fabrication of both relay-based and PLC-based systems.



