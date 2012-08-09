New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Motor Insurance in South Korea to 2016: Market Databook"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the non-life insurance industry in South Korea. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for motor insurance. 'Motor Insurance in South Korea to 2016: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the non-life insurance industry in South Korea. It is an essential tool for companies active across the South Korean non-life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for motor insurance in the South Korean non-life insurance industry for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of active policies, number of schemes offered, insurance penetration, gross claims, paid claims, incurred loss and loss ratio
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the non-life insurance industry covering motor insurance in South Korea
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of active policies, number of schemes offered, insurance penetration, gross claims, paid claims, incurred loss and loss ratio
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Non-Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Introduction of Compulsory Motor Third-Party Liability Insurance to Drive Market Growth
- Emerging Market and Investment Opportunities in South Korean Motor Insurance to 2016
- Motor Insurance in South Africa to 2016: Market Databook
- Trend and Opportunities in the South Korean Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trends and Opportunities in the South African Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Micro Insurance Programs and Rural Insurance Penetration Key to Market Expansion
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Introduction of National Healthcare Insurance Scheme Will Drive Market Growth
- Healthcare Insurance in South Korea to 2016: Market Databook
- Healthcare Insurance in South Africa to 2016: Market Databook
- Non-Life Insurance in Colombia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016