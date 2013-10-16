"Motor Insurance in Turkey to 2017: Market Databook" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the non-life insurance industry in Turkey. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for motor insurance. 'Motor Insurance in Turkey to 2017: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the non-life insurance industry in Turkey. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Turkish non-life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.