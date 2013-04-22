Motor Racing Legend to Launch New Business Book

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Australian motor sport racing legend Alan Jones MBE will launch a new book aimed at helping business owners to potentially double their profits in ten months or less.



Called “Formula 1 for Business” the book uses a Formula 1 racing team as a metaphor for business success.



“Along with my co-author Daniel O’Connor, The “Formula 1 for Business” philosophy was developed from having consulted to more than 400 businesses, companies and organizations over a combined 41 years where we have distilled a ‘Formula’ for success,” said co-author and management consultant Simon Frayne.



The book will be launched at the Hyatt Hotel in Perth on Tuesday 30th April at 6pm by Alan Jones.



Jones, who along with Sir Jack Brabham, is one of only two Australians to have won the Formula One World Championship as drivers, won a remarkable 12 Grand Prix from 116 starts in a career between 1975 to 1986.



“The “Formula 1 for Business” philosophy was developed with the intention of awakening owners of small to medium enterprises (SME’s) to the possibilities within their businesses. Specifically, the possibilities associated with operating at greater levels of profit and building greater ‘value’ in the business so as to allow the owner to ‘cash in’ on the this value when they sell or use it to fund their life on an ongoing basis,” Mr Frayne said.



In Australia there are 800,000 SME’s and eighty per cent of them are owned by Baby Boomers who want to hand over or exit the business in the next 10 years.



“We’ve chosen Alan Jones to launch the book because those baby boomers in business can identify with the success he had on the race track and these principles can be applied to business,” Mr Frayne said.



For example, without a fast and reliable business vehicle you simply cannot win in either in the competitive area of the F1 racetrack or in the competitive arena of business.



“Our focus with the book is firstly to do the things which will allow the vehicle to get up to full speed. Likewise the business owner or driver is critical because no matter how impressive the vehicle’s performance capacity is, it simply will not perform to capacity if it is not driven with skill and expertise,” Mr Frayne said.



The book will be available from good bookstores and retails for $29.95. It will also available online from Booktopia, Amazon and other major online book sellers.



Bookings to attend the launch which includes a free copy of the book can be made at www.formula1forbusiness.eventbrite.com



For more information, photo or interview opportunities please contact Simon Frayne on 0417 9336 643 or simonf@formula1forbusiness.com