Motor Trade Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

Market Overview of Motor Trade Insurance

Auto commercial insurance, also known as road risk insurance, is a policy intended to cover any injury, loss, or damage to third parties caused by the vehicles involved in the business. This insurance is ideal to meet the business needs of people involved in the auto and motorcycle sectors, or dealing with buying and selling cars, servicing, managing a workshop, etc. It doesn't matter if that business is small or large, part-time or full-time. From the value of replacing tools and machinery to replacing the vehicle, everything is covered by the policy. If a private individual makes a profit with a business in the automotive trade, they can protect themselves with special insurance. Unlike auto insurance policies, which are for individual use only, auto dealership insurance can cover many scenarios unique to auto dealerships. This includes driving customer vehicles and liability issues when dealing with the public. Certain insurance related to vehicles and running a business is a legal requirement that a commercial auto policy must contain. In addition, other features and benefits can be beneficial to the owner of an auto dealership business. However, the coverage of this insurance depends on the trade involved and the level of risk.



Segmentation

Motor Trade Insurance Comprehensive Study by Application (Vehicle recovery agent, Valet, Mechanic, Trader, Other), Coverage (Road risk., Public Liability, Employers Liability, Stock of Vehicles, Business premises, Tools & Equipment's, Money cover), Distribution channel (Insurance Agents/Brokers, Direct Response, Banks, Others)



Growth Drivers

-The Fluctuation Between Sales and Market Due to Pandemic Has Been Driving Traders to Opt for Motor Trade Policy.



Influencing Trends

-Motor Trade Policies Based on the Location Which a Trader Trades is Trending the Market Growth.



Restraints

-Global Semiconductor Shortage Has Driven Customers to Buy Used Vehicles Rather Than New Leading to Supply Chain Shortage Affecting Automobile Industry This Has Affected Motor Trade Insurance Market.



Gaps & Opportunities

-Growing Uncertainty in Automobile Industry Due to Several Policy Changes and New Vehicles Rolling Out is going to Generate Many Opportunities for Motor Trade Insurance Market.



Geographically, the global version of report has following country inclusion:

- North America [United States, Canada and Mexico]

- Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and Rest of Europe]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia and Others]

- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Rest of South America]

- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries and Rest of Africa)



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Country; Insurance carriers, Aggregators should focus in years to come to channelize their efforts and investments in Motor Trade Insurance to maximize growth and profitability. The growth in 2020 is noticeably slower and mature markets in North America and Western Europe requires "heavy lifting" to address such trends due to the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment.



The distribution channels in the insurance industry, is always of great importance, reflecting the "push" nature of Motor Trade Insurance offering in the industry. The distribution model has continued to evolve as insurers try to better connect with their customers. Over the years, the Motor Trade Insurance industry has seen a clear dominance of face-to face selling (agents and brokers). However, with the increasing penetration of the Internet and customers preferring convenience, the digital mode of sales is becoming increasingly popular in Motor Trade Insurance.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2026



Chapter One: Global Motor Trade Insurance Market Industry Overview

1.1 Motor Trade Insurance Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Motor Trade Insurance Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Behaviour & Distribution Channels



Chapter Two: Global Motor Trade Insurance Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.2 Global Motor Trade Insurance Market Size by Application/End Users (2016-2020)

2.3 Global Motor Trade Insurance Market Forecast by Application/End Users (2021-2026)



Chapter Three: Global Motor Trade Insurance Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.2 Motor Trade Insurance Market Size by Type (2016-2020)

3.3 Motor Trade Insurance Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)



Chapter Four: Motor Trade Insurance Market: by Region/Country

4.1 Motor Trade Insurance Market by Regions

4.2 Motor Trade Insurance Market Revenue & share by Region

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.6 South America

4.7 Middle East & Africa



Chapter Five: Player Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis by Players (2019-2021E)

5.2 Market Concentration Rate by Regions

5.3 Company Profiles



..........continued



