Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market Global Insights and Business Outlook 2020-2030

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The Global Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market Research Report 2020-2030 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



Market Segmentation



Top leading Companies of Global Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market are – Lindy Manufacturing; Alcoa Inc.; Acro; Gestamp; Trans-Matic



Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Motor Vehicle Body; Metal Stamping; Other Parts

2) By Application: Passenger Vehicle; Commercial Vehicle

3) By End Use: OEM; Aftermarket



The motor vehicle body, metal stamping, & other parts manufacturing market consists of sales of motor vehicle bodies, stamped motor vehicle metals, & other motor vehicle parts by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce motor vehicle stampings, such as fenders, tops, body parts, trim, and moldings or produce and/or rebuild motor vehicle parts and accessories (except motor vehicle gasoline engines and engine parts, motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment, motor vehicle steering and suspension components, motor vehicle brake systems, motor vehicle transmissions and power train parts, motor vehicle seating and interior trim, and motor vehicle stampings).



The global motor vehicle body, metal stamping & other parts market is expected to decline from $1425.8 billion in 2019 to $1400.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.8%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $1757.6 billion in 2023.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global motor vehicle body, metal stamping & other parts market, accounting for 44% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global motor vehicle body, metal stamping & other parts market. Africa was the smallest region in the global motor vehicle body, metal stamping & other parts market.



The current trend in motor vehicle body, metal stamping, & other parts market is the use of 3-D printer for manufacturing the motor vehicle body. With the help of rapid prototyping and special computer software, vehicle parts are designed and produced a model using 3-D printer. This technology increases productivity, reduces designing and production time, identifies flaws at a shorter time before the peoduction and hence reduces cost.



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market



