Motor Vehicle Sensor Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018 : ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- With advancements in technology, motor vehicles are now equipped with numerous sensors to provide information on different parameters and to ensure safety and comfort. The report study on “Motor Vehicle Sensor Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2012 – 2018,” analyzes this market based on its applications, product types and major geographies. It identifies the factors that are expected to be mainly responsible for driving market growth in the next few years. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the on-going market trends, restraints, and potential opportunities for the growth of the motor vehicle sensors industry.



The report analyzes geographies such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The regional analysis concludes that there is significant demand for motor vehicle sensors in emerging economies in Asia Pacific. The Porter’s five force analysis provides insights into industry competition and market dynamics. The market attractiveness analysis provides a quick view of the emerging areas that are expected to offer sizeable opportunities to global market players.



The report also includes strategies for emerging and existing players and talks about the entry barriers for new entrants. To help in business decisions, the report covers company profiles of the key players in motor vehicle sensor manufacturing and explains the business strategies and recent developments in the industry.



This research study is particularly designed to estimate and evaluate the demand and performance of different product types of motor vehicle sensors. The report also presents a comprehensive assessment of the strategies adopted by stakeholders by segmenting the global motor vehicle sensor market as follows:



By application

Engine and drivetrain

Safety and security

Emission control

Others

By product

Physical property

Process variable

Proximity and positioning

Chemical property

Others

Additionally, the report also analyzes the global motor vehicle sensor market based on geographical markets such as:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world (RoW)



The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow motor vehicle sensor manufacturers, lawmakers, research and development agencies, and large retailers to make informed decisions about manufacturing, designing, and marketing of motor vehicle sensors and deciding the growth strategies for gaining competitive advantage.



