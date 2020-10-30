Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- Motor Vehicle Steering And Suspension Components Global Market Report 2020 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.



The global motor vehicle steering and suspension components market was worth $153.02 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.54% and reach $220.33 billion by 2023.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are Bosch, Hyundai, Tennaco, Denso, Hella, JTEKT, Knorr-Bremse, Nexteer Automotive, Thyssenkrupp, and ZF Friedrichshafen.



Industry News:



In 2018, SAF Holland, a German base provider of solutions for global commercial vehicle industry, acquired York Transport Equipment (Asia) for an amount of $52.6 million. Through the acquisition SAF Holland aims to increase its presence in the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region. York Transport Equipment is an Asia based manufacturer and distributor of trailer axles, assemble trailer suspension kits. It has a strong service and spare parts network in India and also has significant operations in other fast-growing Southeast Asian markets, such as Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam besides Australia.



The growth of motor vehicle steering and suspension components market (except spring) is positively affected by the poor quality of roads. The steering and suspension components are used to maintain the stability of the motor vehicle through the rough roads. Rough roads with potholes and poor surface causes wear and tear of steering and suspension components in the long run thus increasing the risk of accidents. This constant wear and tear shorten their working life, and increases the rate at which they need to be replaced. According to the U.S National transportation research group (TRIP) in 2017, 71% of roads in the San Francisco-Oakland area were in poor condition, costing drivers an average of $1,049 in vehicle operating costs each year. The lack of standards for maintenance of roads resulting in rough roads with pot holes, increases the demand for motor vehicle steering and suspension components.



The motor vehicle steering and suspension components market consists of sales of motor vehicle steering and suspension components (except spring) and related services which are used for keeping the wheels of the motor vehicle firmly intact with the ground. Motor vehicle steering components consists of group of parts including steering wheel, steering column and shaft, tie rods, steering arms used to transmit the movement of the steering wheel to the wheels enabling the right and left movement of the wheel. The suspension components comprise of tires, the air in the tires, shock absorbers, struts, arms, bars, linkages, bushings, and joints used to connect the vehicle to its wheels to allow relative motion between the two. The suspension components of a motor vehicle provide supports to the vehicle, absorb bumps and other shocks and allow the vehicle to turn in response to steering input from the drive.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Motor Vehicle Steering And Suspension Components in these regions, from 2015 to 2022(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



