Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about Motorcar Parts of America’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $133.34million for the 12months period ending on March 31, 2008 to $161.28million for the 12months period ending on March 31, 2011 and its Net Income increased over the respective time periods from $4.61million to $12.22million.



Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) rose from as low as $3.35 per share in March 2009 to as high as $15.41 in July 2011.



However, since July 2011 NASDAQ:MPAA shares have lost substantial value and fell in the past three months from almost $10 to as low as $4.14 per share.



On June 29, 2012 NASDAQ:MPAA closed at $4.49 substantially less than its current 52weeksHigh of $15.75 per share.



