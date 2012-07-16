Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stockholder Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- Certain officer and directors of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about Motorcar Parts of America’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $133.34million for the 12months period ending on March 31, 2008 to $161.28million for the 12months period ending on March 31, 2011 and its Net Income increased over the respective time periods from $4.61million to $12.22million.



Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) rose from as low as $3.35 per share in March 2009 to as high as $15.41 in July 2011.



However, since July 2011 NASDAQ:MPAA shares have lost substantial value and fell in the past three months from almost $10 to as low as $4.14 per share.



On July 13, 2012, NASDAQ:MPAA closed at $4.12 per share, substantially below its current 52weeksHigh of $14.97 per share.



