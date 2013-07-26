Motorcycle Accident Attorneys Sponsor Special Event in Vista CA 'Freedom to Ride' 7/04/13

Vista, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- American Legion Post 365 in Vista CA., in association with Vista Motorcycle, is holding their 2nd Annual "Freedom to Ride" 2013 Motorcycle Event on July 4, 2013. Motorcycle accident attorneys King Motorcycle Lawyers Aminpour & Associates are co-sponsoring the event along with other local businesses and private supporters.



The reason for the event is to honor of all the US Veterans who served their country but are currently unable to enjoy the national holiday in public. Therefore, the motorcycle riders from the local Vista American Legion post and other riding clubs will be coming together to dedicate their morning to riding down to the Veterans Hospital in La Jolla, CA and to the hospital on Camp Pendleton.



All riders and non-military are invited to attend. Participants may also follow in their cars, trucks or vans.



Motorcycle riders and other celebration attendees will meet at 9a.m. on the morning of July 4th at Vista Motorcycle repair shop located at 1155 S. Santa Fe Ave. Unit G, Vista, CA. 92083. (Go up narrow driveway, top of hill to the right.) Vista Motorcycle is sponsoring a free continental breakfast and ride staging area. Riders will stage there for the group ride that leaves at 10 am and goes to about 2 pm.



King Motorcycle Lawyers Aminpour & Associates representatives will be their lending a hand. Many of the motorcycle accident attorneys at the firm also ride and are personally involved in the motorcycle community.



Immediately following the ride, 2 pm through to 5 pm, festivities will continue with more food, fun, and live entertainment at the American Legion Post 365 at 1234 S. Santa Fe Ave. (across the street from Vista Motorcycle) in Vista, CA. 92083.



For further information please call Vista Motorcycle Repair Shop at 760-724-9258 or follow this Vista Motorcycle event link: http://vistamotorcycle.com/vista-motorcycle-2nd-annual-freedom-to-ride-event-2013/



