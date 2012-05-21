Motorcycle Attorney Brad Sinclair Announce Educational Alliance With Motorcycle Dealership

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- If you believe that your automotive insurance policy in Florida is confusing, ask Brad Sinclair about motorcycle policies and you’ll learn that they also have become complex in their own way.



As part of an effort to keep motorcyclists safe, legal and well-protected, motorcycle accident attorney Brad Sinclair of Sinclair Law has teamed up with Geoff Bodine’s Honda of Melbourne to keep motorcyclists informed of both the law and the insurance options offered to motorcyclists today.



The collaborative project includes a two-pronged approach to informing riders and motorsports enthusiasts. A display in the showroom offers free pens and key chains, as well as leaflets and “Look Twice: Save a Life” bumper stickers to raise awareness of motorcyclists. At the same time, a brief on motorcycle insurance is included in the papers given to buyers with the keys to their new motorcycle.



“Motorcycle insurance’s complexity has a lot to do with the increased risk of personal injury in the event of an accident,” claims Brad Sinclair. “Personal injury Protection or (PIP) is not available on a motorcycle in Florida. This then becomes a sort of stumbling block for bikers when they get into an accident. In short, many riders do not get the coverage that they need to protect themselves. Unfortunately, a great number of insurance agents don’t have a complete understanding of what coverage a motorcyclist needs to have, so their customers leave their office unprotected. That’s why we offer this information: To help riders better understand their rights and better understand how to navigate different insurance policies.”



About Sinclair Law

Founded in 1995 by Brad Sinclair, an attorney with over 29 years of experience handling personal injury cases, Sinclair Law specializes in civil suits involving personal injury and wrongful death claims. As an avid motorcycle enthusiast, Brad Sinclair is particularly interested in the special insurance needs of motorcyclists. Visit http://SinclairLaw.com for more information.