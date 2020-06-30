Motorcycle Chain Sprocket Market Forecast Revised in a New FMI Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2020

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- The report covers comprehensive information about market trends, value (US$ Mn) forecast, market dynamics, competition & recent developments in the global Motorcycle Chain Sprocket market for the assessment period 2018 to 2027.



The Motorcycle Chain Sprocket is the final part of the motorcycle transmission system. Motorcycle chain sprockets consist of different types of drive chains, such as standard roller type chains, O-ring chains and X-ring chains. The drive chain are machine elements that transmit power via a sprocket. Sprockets are tooted wheel that transmit shaft rotation to chains.



Growing Motorcycle Market to Boost Growth of Motorcycle Chain Sprocket Market



Supported by rapidly growing middle-class population and increasing disposable income, conventional motorcycles are expected to witness significant growth which in turn is expected to drive the growth of motorcycle chain sprocket market. Affordable price brackets for middle-class buyers, low environmental impact, associated freedom of movement in crowded urban environments and ease of parking are some of the other factors driving the growth of the motorcycle market, thereby, boosting the growth of the motorcycle chain sprocket market during the forecast period. Thus, it is safe to say that going forward, increasing motorcycle fleet will drive the demand for motorcycle chain sprocket in the aftermarket segment.



Lifespan of Motorcycle Chain Sprocket Directly Affected by Driving Conditions



The overall lifespan of motorcycle chain sprockets depends on the driving conditions. In good road conditions, motor chain sprockets exhibit an operational lifespan of five to seven years. However, regular maintenance, such as servicing and oiling, is required. On the contrary, in bad road conditions, the total operational life of motorcycle chain sprockets reduces by a considerable margin and hence, regular maintenance is required. Thus, bad road conditions are capable of boosting the aftermarket segment in the global market. Road conditions in countries such as Vietnam, Brazil, Philippines, Poland and India are poor and thus, these countries will create significant growth opportunities for motorcycle chain sprockets in the aftermarket segment.



O Ring Chains Most Preferred in Modern Motorcycles



The global Motorcycle Chain Sprocket market is dominated by standard rolling type chains which are predominantly used in motorcycles with lower engine capacities. In most modern motorcycles, especially those with higher speed and engine capacity, O ring chains are preferred as these chains offers higher performance, experience less wear and require less maintenance. Hence, o ring chains are expected to witness robust growth in the global motorcycle chain sprocket market.

Increasing Popularity of Electric Bikes Can Pose a Threat for the Motorcycle Chain Sprocket Market



Due to growing awareness about pollution caused by conventional vehicles and increasing government initiatives and stringent emission norms, electric bikes are gaining popularity in the Asia Pacific region, especially in countries such as China, Indonesia, Philippians and Thailand, which incidentally are some of the biggest markets for two wheelers. This can seriously stagnate the growth of the conventional motorcycles and scooters market and in turn, hamper the growth of the Motorcycle Chain Sprocket market over the forecast period.



Increasing Adoption of Motorcycles for Recreational Purposes to Drive Motorcycle Chain Sprocket Market



In the current market scenario, many people in North American countries, such as Canada and the U.S., are actively participating in recreational activities, such as country-side riding, especially with high engine capacity motorcycles. This trend of recreational activities is driving the demand for O ring and X ring type chains in the global motorcycle chain sprocket market. Furthermore, riders are focusing on purchasing and maintaining high-end motorcycles, which will further driver the Motorcycle Chain Sprocket market. Additionally, this trend of using motorcycles for recreational activities is gaining popularity in the Asia pacific region owing to the growing affluent population and changing demographic outlook in the region which in turn in turn will drive the demand for motorcycle chain sprocket.



Motorcycle Chain Sprocket is a Fragmented Market with Manufacturers Concentrated in Asia Pacifi0063



Market participants in the Motorcycle Chain Sprocket market are investing in the development of innovative products with reduced drag coefficient and low requirement for maintenance to improve the overall life of the drive chain. Further, the global Motorcycle Chain Sprocket market is a highly fragmented market due to the presence of a large number of regional and local manufacturers. Major motorcycle chain sprocket manufacturing base is located in Asia Pacific, especially in countries like China, India, Japan and ASEAN countries, owing to easy availability of raw material at an economical cost and presence of skilled labor force and favorable regulatory policies by governments that support the growth of domestic manufacturing capabilities.



Some of the key participants reported in this study on the Global Motorcycle Chain Sprocket Market are Regina Catene Calibrate Spa, Rockman Industries Ltd., RK JAPAN Co., Ltd., TIDC India, JT Sprockets, Hengjiu Group, Jomthai Asahi Co.,Ltd, Jiangxi Hengjiu Chain Transmission Co.,Ltd, Hangzhou Vision Chain Transmission Co., Ltd., Tsubakimoto Chain Co., L.G.Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd., among others.