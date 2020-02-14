Motorcycle Insurance - an Emerging Market Worth Observing Growth

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Motorcycle Insurance Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.



Definition:

Two-wheeler insurance refer to an insurance policy that is taken to cover the damage to the bike/ scooter or to the rider due to some unforeseen events such as road accidents, natural disaster, and theft or loss of a motor vehicle. Bike insurance essentially provides coverage against any third-party liability that may arise from injuries incurred to one or more individuals in case of an accident. The motorcycle insurance provides cover to the vehicles and cover all uses whether for personal, commercial or mixed purpose.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan), Farmers Insurance (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), Allstate (United States), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland), State Farm Insurance (United States), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), GEICO (United States), Cardinal Health (United States), Munich Re Group (Germany), Aviva (United Kingdom) and AXA (France)



Market Drivers

- Increasing Incidence of Accidents Globally

- Government Focus on Accident Insurance

Market Trend

- Development of New Offers and Schemes by Insurance Companies

- Innovation in Motorcycle Insurance Products

Restraints

- Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

Opportunities

- High Potential Growth in Emerging Countries

- Addition of Attractive Features to the Plans by Insurance Companies



Challenges

- Longer Time for Claim Reimbursement



The Global Motorcycle Insurance segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Comprehensive Two-Wheeler Insurance, Third-Party, Fire and Theft, Third-Party Only, Others), Application (Mopeds, Scooters, Dirt bikes, Customized motorcycles, Sportbikes, Others), End-Users (Personal, Business), Insurance Providers (Brokers, Dealers, Direct Internet Sales, Insurance Comparators, Others), Motorcycle Coverage (Motorcycle Collision, Customized Motorcycle Parts, Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM) Coverage, Medical Payments, Personal Injury Protection, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Objectives of the Study

- To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Motorcycle Insurance Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

- To estimate the size of the Global Motorcycle Insurance Market in terms of value.

- To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Motorcycle Insurance Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

- To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Motorcycle Insurance Market and various regions.

- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Motorcycle Insurance Market.

- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Motorcycle Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Motorcycle Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Motorcycle Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Motorcycle Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Motorcycle Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Motorcycle Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



