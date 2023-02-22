Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2023 -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Motorcycle Insurance market to witness a CAGR of 1.27% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by United States Motorcycle Insurance Market Breakdown by Application (Personal, Commercial) by Type (Liability Insurance, Comprehensive, Medical Payments Insurance) by End-Users (Personal, Business) by Insurance Providers (Brokers, Dealers, Direct Internet Sales, Insurance Comparators, Others) by Motorcycle Coverage (Motorcycle) and by Geography (West, South, Midwest, Southwest, Northeast). The Motorcycle Insurance market size is estimated to increase by USD 7789 Million at a CAGR of 1.27% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 91.6 Million.



The motorcycle insurance market refers to the industry that provides insurance coverage for motorcycles and their riders. Motorcycle insurance policies typically cover damages or losses incurred due to accidents, theft, vandalism, and other unforeseen events. The coverage provided by motorcycle insurance policies can vary depending on the specific policy and the needs of the rider, and may include liability coverage, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, and medical payments coverage. The motorcycle insurance market is highly competitive, with many insurance companies offering a range of policy options and coverage levels to meet the needs of riders.



Motorcycle Insurance market - Key Segment Analysis



The market share growth by the Comprehensive segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Increasing Incidence of Accidents Globally and Government Focus on Accident Insurance.



Motorcycle Insurance market - Competition Analysis

The global Motorcycle Insurance market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are State Farm, Allstate, Progressive, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, MetLife, Zurich, American Family, Markel, Amica.



Motorcycle Insurance market - Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific will provide maximum growth opportunities in Motorcycle Insurance market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by Development of New Offers and Schemes by Insurance Companies and Innovation in Motorcycle Insurance Products.



Some Extracts from Table of Content

- Overview of Motorcycle Insurance Market

- Market dynamics

Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

- Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry



- Motorcycle Insurance Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)

- Motorcycle Insurance Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)

- Motorcycle Insurance Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)

- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)

- Motorcycle Insurance Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

- Competitive Situation and Trends

- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)

- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution

- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category

- Motorcycle Insurance Cost Analysis

- Marketing Strategy Analysis

- Research Conclusions



