Florida Law Now Limits "Personal Injury Protection", Motorcycle Insurance Costs to Decrease

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- A new Florida law limiting “personal injury protection”, covering medical bills for an accident, is expected to cause motorcycle insurance rates to decrease.



April 21, 2014 – In effect as of January 1, 2014, a Florida law limiting “personal injury protection” will lead to a decrease in motorcycle insurance rates for many riders. This protection covers medical bills resulting from an accident. Under the new law, a maximum of $10,000 will be paid, only for emergency room treatment, while the amount is capped at $2,500 for non-emergency treatment.



Created to deter fraudulent claims, the new law also requires treatment to be sought within 14 days following the accident. Treatment options such as acupuncture and massage therapy are no longer covered. Many say the law will make it harder to get treatment, but experts say accident victims will have coverage for fixing broken bones, getting stitches, and other emergency treatments.



Insurance companies are now required to reduce their premiums. Florida motorcycle owners can save even more by going to Discount Motorcycle Insurance. It is easier than ever before to get motorcycle insurance quotes from leading providers, and very quickly.



To use the simple tools on the company’s website, and check for lower rates, go to www.discountmotorcycleinsurance.com.



About Discount Motorcycle Insurance

Discount Motorcycle Insurance provides fast access to top motorcycle insurance companies by state or major city. Its website makes it easy for visitors to obtain free quotes quickly and learn from hundreds of articles on motorcycle insurance and related topics. The site is designed to help riders find lower insurance rates.