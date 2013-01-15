Motorcycle Parts Company Launches New Website TotalCycleWarehouse.com

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Total Cycle, a company specializing in various motorcycle supplies, has launched a new website called Total Cycle Warehouse (http://www.totalcyclewarehouse.com). The online shop will allow buyers from anywhere in the continental US to purchase Total Cycle’s wide selection of Motorcycle Parts, gear, accessories, and Motorcycle Tires. The new website contains an enthusiastic and informative welcome to new users:



"Welcome to our new on-line store! We're bikers ourselves, and we're excited to be able to offer the motorcycle gear, parts & accessories we know you want at prices that we GUARANTEE you'll not be able to beat elsewhere. While our website is growing, be sure to email us at total.cycle@gmail.com or call us at (585) 444-5973 with all of your motorsport needs. We'll have our numbers for you that same day, and in most cases within a few minutes! Keep in mind that shipping for any order over $99 is FREE anywhere in the mainland USA."



Featured items include S&S cylinder heads, Vince & Hines high output 2-into-1 exhaust for Harleys, auxiliary lighting, Vince & Hines undertail exhaust, custom wheels, S&S super stock heads, and more. The website offers most major name brands for almost every make and model.



About Total Cycle

Total Cycle is an independently owned business based in Rochester, New York, where it has operated a store since 2006 (http://www.total-cycle.com). The new website is its first expansion into an online – and thus national – market. Additionally, the Total Cycle store offers services such as parts installation and motorcycle repair.