Now Get Festive Discounts on CanopiesOulet.com Motorcycle Shelters

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- CanopiesOutlet.com, one of the most renowned and acclaimed outdoor shelter stores, now introduces fresh discounts this festive season on its motorcycle shelters collection. The collection includes one of the most sought after vehicle shelters from the world’s leading brands like Rhino Shelters, Shelter Logic, and others.



The shelters listed at CanopiesOutlet.com keep motorcycles protected from harsh environmental conditions such as rain, UV rays, etc. This protection makes sure that the vehicle does not lose its allure for an extensive period of time. The shelters also provide enough air ventilation to keep humidity out – preserving the vehicles’ polish.



Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, the owner of CanopiesOutlet.com stated, “Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, the motorcycle shelters available at our portal are ideal for those who love adventurous traveling. Spending nights in random places is routine on such trips. Our motorcycle shelters ensure that your vehicle is parked safely – especially in the event of rain, sand-filled wind, or extreme exposure to sun.”



Apart from being ideal for outdoor trips, these shelters are also advantageous at home. Not only do they effectively protect vehicles on a daily basis, they are also useful when the house is being painted and the vehicles need protection.



The spokesperson adds, “We provide items that match the sizes and are symmetrical to your cars and bikes. We make sure that no part of your vehicle is left open to the air and possibly stained by surrounding environments.”



Customers can order these motorcycle shelters from www.canopiesoutlet.com – a safe and secure portal. The store promises to deliver the ordered item within 4-7 days (for orders weighing less than 150 pounds), while for orders weighing more than 150 pounds, the delivery time is between 7 and 15 days.



About CanopiesOutlet.com

CanopiesOutlet.com, a division of United Commerce Group, Inc., is a market leader in Outdoor Canopies including Shelters, Animal Shelters, Beach Canopies, Carports, Garden Canopies, Gazebo Canopies, Greenhouses, Motorcycle Shelters, Party Canopies, Pop-Up Canopies, RV Shelters, Shade Canopies, Screen houses, Shade Sails and Wedding Canopies.



For more information, please visit http://www.canopiesoutlet.com/motorcycle-shelters.aspx



Phone: 1-877-689-0730