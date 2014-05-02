Fast Market Research recommends "Motorcycles: Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- G8 Motorcycles industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 motorcycles market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key motorcycles market players' G8 operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the G8 motorcycles market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the G8 motorcycles market
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
G8 countries contributed $14,141.4 million in 2013 to the global motorcycles industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -8% between 2009 and 2013. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $16,246.8 million in 2018, with a CAGR of 2.8% over the 2013-18 period.
Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the motorcycles industry, with market revenues of $3,887.8 million in 2013. This was followed by Japan and Germany, with a value of $2,509.7 and $1,918.2 million, respectively.
The US is expected to lead the motorcycles industry in the G8 nations with a value of $4,606.9 million in 2016, followed by Japan and Germany with expected values of $2,884.9 and $2,056.0 million, respectively.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will be the size of the G8 motorcycles market in 2018?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 motorcycles market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the G8 motorcycles market?
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