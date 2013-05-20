Motorhome Republic Launches New Way of Searching for Rentals

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Melbourne, Victoria (sbwire) May 17, 2013 - Motorhome Republic has launched "comparison view," a new technology which allows renters to directly compare prices and features of rental motorhomes in a side-by-side format. Launched on their two Australasian sites, campervanhiresalefinder.com.au and campervanhiresalefinder.co.nz, this new way of searching makes it simple for customers to navigate the often confusing features of the vast array of motorhomes on offer, and make an informed rental decision.



Searches on the websites now give the option to display rental results in a traditional list view or in the new comparison view. Comparison view lines up the components of each vehicle side by side. Prices and basic features are displayed, and the customer can expand the vehicle specifications, other features, price inclusions and insurance options for a more in-depth comparison.



The customer can also choose to rank the search results by price, vehicle age or customer rating. Vehicles can be shortlisted and again the top choices viewed in direct comparison for the final decision.



Doug Brown, sales manager for Motorhome Republic, says, "we're always looking to simplify the decision making process for customers when they are searching for a rental vehicle. This new feature has had a fantastic response from our customers, and they are voting with their wallets and booking more vehicles on our websites."



On campervanhiresalefinder.co.nz, there are over 400 models of campervan which can be compared with the new comparison view format, and more than 250 on campervanhiresalefinder.com.au. Motorhome Republic has the buying power to attract second-to-none deals from a wide range of suppliers, which means that both sites carry options from all of the major and many of the minor campervan rental suppliers in each location.



"Comparison view is the most comprehensive side-by-side search in the industry, furthering Motorhome Republic's goal of easy, efficient and affordable campervan rental for customers," says Brown.



Motorhome Republic is part of the Online Republic group - a leading online travel agent specializing in motorhome rentals in 25 countries, car rental worldwide via its airportrentals.com brand, and cruise reservations in Australasia through its brands cruisesalefinder.com.au and cruisesalefinder.co.nz.



About The Campervan and RV Rental Sale Finder

The Campervan and RV Rental Sale Finder network of websites are operated by Motorhome Republic, a specialist provider of motorhome, campervan and RV rentals.