MotorhomeBusiness.com Launches Extensive Line of Motorhomes for Hire

Dorset, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- A recent inquiry found that 83 percent of families with at least 2 children would be inclined to take yearly family vacations, providing they could save on hotel rooms and food expenses. All families questioned agreed they would want to be able to visit more than one location during the course of their vacation. In an effort to accommodate the changing vacationing needs of families, MotorhomeBusiness.com has launched a line of over 700 motorhomes for hire.



Rick Lomas of MotorhomeBusiness.com confirmed, "Over the last decade, we have seen a dramatic increase in the number of vacationing families choosing motorhome hire in our area. We offer a high quality of service while passing on the benefits of inexpensive motorhome hire uk to our customers. The vehicles supplied through MotorhomeBusiness.com are usually classed as; small for 2 or 3 people, medium for 4 to 6 people and large for up to 7 people. Every motorhome in our fleet offers plenty of storage space and affords families the luxury of having a reliable vehicle, sleeping accommodations and washing and cooking facilities at their fingertips. Our motorhome and campervan hire gives families a type of freedom they simply can not find with renting a motel room and being confined to one area during their vacation."



Lomas continued, "Hiring a motorhome is the ideal holiday solution for families who enjoy camping and exploring the countryside. They can pack all the items they may need into their rented motorhome at the beginning of the holiday, including bicycles, pushchairs, food, dishes and utensils, clothing and anything else they could want for a comfortable trip. The appeal of life on the road with everything needed is huge, especially for families with children. A campervan holiday goes above and beyond any other experience. How many times have you rented an apartment or villa only to admit that it wasn't located quite where you would have liked it to have been? Or maybe you just find that, even though the location is exotic and very different from home, home is just a bit more luxurious because you have everything just as you want it? With a campervan, a holiday is as flexible as our customers want it to be. They can choose exactly where they want to be, and if it isn't right, they can easily drive to another location. Add to this the fact that they can take everything they need for their holiday with no baggage weight restrictions, and you can see that a campervan hire holiday starts to make a lot of sense. It is really much less expensive than the combination of airline tickets, motel stays and eating in restaurants 3 times each day."



About MotorhomeBusiness.com

MotorhomeBusiness.com has been in the motorhome business since 2001. They have supplied vehicles for more than 20,000 hiring occasions to date. The company began with a main depot near Cambridge and has grown to include depots in London, Edinburgh and Bristol. They also provide hundreds of pick up points including all the major cities of Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Sheffield, Liverpool and Glasgow, as well as nearly every town in the UK.