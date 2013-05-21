Motorola DP2400 Is Now Available from 2 Way Radio Online

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- 2 Way Radio Online, one of the UK’s top sources for 2 way radios and walkie talkies, has just added the Motorola DP2400 to its inventory. The Motorola digital radio will replace the DP3400 model, which is going to be discontinued later on this year.



Over the years, 2 Way Radio Online has developed a well-deserved reputation amongst its clients for having a wide selection of high-quality two way radios and other radio accessories, all at extremely affordable prices. The company prides itself in its top notch customer service as well as outstanding inventory of products. By adding the Motorola DP2400 to its lineup of products, 2 Way Radio Online is helping to ensure that its clients have access to the most current and state-of-the-art radios that are available. From security personnel who need to be in contact with each other at shopping centres and parks to event planners and concert promoters, there are a wide variety of people who need to have a top-quality 2 way radio in order to do their job as effectively as possible.



In addition to being lighter than previous models, the Motorola DP2400 is built for better digital communications. It can work in both analogue and on a digital network, and it incorporates the robust design for which Motorola is well-known.



A description of the Motorola DP2400 that is featured on the 2wayradioonline.co.uk website refers to the radio as being packed with the “greatest features in its class.”



With its 40 percent longer battery life and audio that is second to no other radio, the Motorola DP2400 is an excellent model, the product information noted, adding that like other Motorola radios, it is adaptable to all situations and environments.



“With this radio you can migrate your communications from analogue to digital at a financially viable pace, no need to buy all the equipment at once, this radio will integrate with both analogue and digital systems at once.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about the Motorola DP2400 or 2 Way Radio Online is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website at any time; there, they can browse through their vast selection of merchandise. Each product includes an in-depth description, including the features, photos, and pricing information.



About 2 Way Radio Online

2wayradionline.co.uk are a fledgling 2 way radio company selling 2 way radios and walkie talkies to business and end users across the UK. The company has over 30 years of experience and offers some of the best prices within the UK. For more information, please visit http://www.2wayradionline.co.uk/en/14-motorola-dp2400