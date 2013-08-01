Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Motors Market in India 2013 market report to its offering

The new report, Motors Market in India, states that expansion in the Indian power sector will drive the demand for motors in the Indian market. Motors are a part of the transmission and distribution equipment industry. The Indian motors industry is characterized by the presence of a diverse product range and is a highly fragmented market.

Key hubs for the production of motors are concentrated in selected regions of the country. Domestic demand for motors also varies across the regions.

Export Import of motors in terms of volume and value varies across the different motor segments. Some specific segments of motors are witnessing a decline in import dependence while some are primarily import intensive.

The development of the motors market is supported by rise in Infrastructure investments in India. Industrial sector growth sector is also expected to stimulate the demand for motors. Developments in the power sector will enhance the requirement of motors. Growth in consumer durables will also aid the sustainable development of the Indian motors industry. Increase in usage of pumps in the agricultural sector will drive the demand for motors in the market. Robust automotive sector in India will fuel the demand for motors in the domestic market. Healthy economic outlook of the Indian economy will support the development of the domestic motors market.

However, the industry has also some pain points. A volatile raw material price deters the development of the market. Lack of capacity utilization presents significant hindrance to the growth of the industry. Price sensitive consumer base adversely affects market growth.

Motors industry in India is witnessing a surge in demand for energy efficient motors. Provision for adequate customer services has emerged as the key focus area for the players operating in the market.

The Indian motors industry is a robust market at present and has strong growth potential in the future years.



Companies Mentioned



Public Companies

1. ABB Limited

2. Bharat Bijlee Limited

3. Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

4. Jyoti Limited

5. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

6. Crompton Greaves Limited

7. Havells India Limited

8. Siemens Limited



Private Companies

1. Marathon Electric Motors (India) Limited



