Motorsports Shop Announces Agreement with Oakley to Be Authorized Dealer

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- “We’re pleased to announce that we’ve joined the Oakley family,” said shop owner Greg Bunker. “Oakley’s reputation for eye protection in all kinds of sports is simply unsurpassed. They provide the best in eyewear, period.”



Concurrent with the announcement of being an authorized distributor, Oakley and Head Down Throttle Back Motorsports also announce the ultimate MX googles, the Oakley Airbrake MX. The new Airbrake MX is only available at select retail locations, of which Head Down Throttle Back is one in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Mr. Bunker said he is pleased Oakley picked his shop to be a debut retailer for the new googles.



“The Airbrake™ MX is the culmination of 35 years of goggle evolution and a landmark of technology. These are first ever MX goggles with impact-resistant Plutonite® lens material. Airbrake MX is engineered to set a new standard for protection as it raises the bar for performance and convenience,” Oakley officials said in a press release.



A dedicated Oakley user and fan for many years. Mr. Bunker describes the new goggles as a must-see and must-try item.



"I have used Oakley googles for many years myself and their sunglasses are great but these new Oakley Airbrake Googles are amazing!” he said.



All lenses for this interchangeable-lens design are composed of Oakley Plutonite, an optically-pure impact-resistant synthetic that has been proven by those who cannot compromise on protection. Oakley Switchlock™ Technology makes the process of lens changing quick and easy, allowing the wearer to adapt to changing light conditions and optimize vision for the environment.



“A new standard has been set for sports goggles,” Mr. Bunker said. “The manufacturing process and inherent safety of these googles leaves the rest of the industry literally in the dust.”



For more information, visit http://www.headdownthrottleback.com or the store at 4065 Nevso Dr., Las Vegas. Call (855) 898-1531 for more information.



Greg Bunker

Head Down Throttle Back Motorsports

http://www.headdownthrottleback.com

(855) 898-1531

702-898-1531