Mount Beacon Consulting - the Best Bet for Procuring Small Business Loans

Fishkill, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Every business needs working capital and during the course of the business, from time to time business loans are required. Mount Beacon Consulting specializes in arranging business loans ranging from $5,000 to $2,000,000 or more.



Established in 2004 and located in Hudson Valley, New York, Mount Beacon Consulting offers different kinds of small business loan and business advance programs. The company recently assisted a New York construction firm renew their business advance. The construction firm received $100,000 which will be used for the working capital they need to grow their business.



Mount Beacon Consulting has acquired a large network of lenders that provide business loans to U.S. (Puerto Rico and Hawaii included) and Canadian businesses. This company successfully helps all types of business owners and most all types of industries. The lenders in their network provide business loans to every credit type whether good or bad. This company helps businesses get bad credit small business loans with the business owners’ credit scores as low as 500.



Providing help to business owners that are looking for unsecured small business loans, working capital, business expansion loans or partner buyouts, just to name a few is what Mount Beacon Consulting specializes in. The company also has business advance programs where no real estate is needed, no personal guarantees are required and the money can be used for any purpose.



As for the procedure, it is uncomplicated and consists of 3 steps only.



-First, a simple 1 page application is required to be submitted with 6 months bank statements

-Second, the company focuses more on the businesses cash flow and not credit as they believe that there is more to a business than just the owner’s credit score.

-Lastly, decisions and offers arrive in 24 to 48 hours and the funding can be in as little 3 days.



Located on the LinkedIn profile page of one of Mount Beacon Consultants representatives, a client states, “Paige has been very strong with her ability to provide results.... Her team has a strong network of results oriented professionals that consistently fulfill the objectives at hand. I would gladly recommend Paige and her team to anyone looking for business capital.”



About Mount Beacon Consulting

Mount Beacon Consulting is one of Hudson Valley New York's leading financial services organizations which offers the individual and personal attention that is needed to identify and meet the business financial needs of its clients. They consistently help their clients get the small business loan and working capital needed in today’s tough economic environment.



Media Contact:

Name: Mount Beacon Consulting

Phone: 845-231-2363

E-mail: info@mtbeacon.com

Website: http://mtbeacon.com/small-business-loans