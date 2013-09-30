Mount Kinabalu HQ Launches Climbing Packages for South East Asia's Highest Peak

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Mountains have always fascinated humanity, and from the first time man set its eyes upon a peak there was an irresistible urge to climb it, and conquer the mountain beneath. This has led explorers up Everest, K2, Mont Blanc, and the Matterhorn, but for ambitious climbers there is a new name among summits- Mount Kinabalu. This peak rises out of Malaysian Borneo and is the highest peak in all South East Asia. Mount Kinabalu HQ is a company that offers the opportunity to climb the mountain and reach its peak, trekking through jungle and climbing sheer cliffs, whether a mountaineering beginner or a seasoned expert.



Mount Kinabalu HQ offers specialist expert guides experienced in climbing the mountain and escorting groups safely to the summit and back, allowing them to stand on the highest peak in South East Asia and the 20th highest mountain in the world.



The company offer two day, one night packages for advanced climbers, three day, two night packages for beginner climbers, and a two day one night ‘extreme’ climb package for the most ambitious climbers. They even offer a one day Mount Kinabalu climb for those passing through, making use of the easiest and fastest routes to the summit.



A spokesperson for Mount Kinabalu HQ explained, “We want everyone to be able to get the best out of this incredible natural feature, standing on top of the world at 14,000 feet above sea level. The climb takes place in warm, pleasant conditions of between twenty and twenty five degrees, as well as witnessing the incredible natural wildlife, much of it unique to Borneo and even specific to the mountain slopes themselves. This unforgettable experience can be enjoyed as a holiday in itself or as part of a tour, taking in everyone from individuals to large groups. There is a Mount Kinabalu package for everyone.”



About Mount Kinabalu HQ

Mount Kinabalu HQ specializes in all kinds of climbing packages for Mt. Kinabalu. Mount Kinabalu HQ aim to help visitors find the right package to suit their needs and budget. If visitors have any questions about the mountain they send Mount Kinabalu HQ an email and the staff will be more than happy to help answer questions and provide information on options. For more information, please visit: http://www.mountkinabaluhq.com/