Mount Pleasant Animal Hospital Launches Dynamic New Web Site

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Dr. Kevin Shuler and Dr. Laura Shuler who own the Shuler veterinary clinics in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina are in the process of building a new website for the Mount Pleasant Animal Hospital. In the past, both of these practices have shared one website at: shulervetclinic.com.



The new website that is being created for Mount Pleasant Animal Hospital will provide information only about the hospital, and the old site will be modified to solely provide online information about Shuler Veterinary Clinic. Although the Shuler Clinic and the Mount Pleasant Animal Hospital have shared the same website for the last few years, the new site will have a great new look and be completed my mid-August. Dr. Shuler was proud to say, "Totally different look. I love the look and navigation."



The animal hospital and clinics will continue to provide the finest animal health care in the Mount Pleasant Area. These services include: immunizations and wellness care, dental care, surgery, ultrasound, emergency care, radiology, nutritional counseling, microchip insertions, pain management, rehabilitation and physical therapy, Veterinarian products, and hospice euthanasia care.



The clinic is also conveniently located right next door to Pet Keepers Boarding Kennel, for those occasions when pet owners need a temporary home for their animals.



About Mount Pleasant Animal Hospital

After founder Dr. K.C. Shuler retired in 2005, Drs. Kevin and Laura Shuler, both Tuskegee University graduates, took over both Mt. Pleasant Animal Hospital and Shuler Veterinary Clinic. In the spring of 2005 they were fortunate enough to add their cousin Dr. Marian Shuler Holladay, a Georgia graduate, to run Shuler Veterinary Clinic. They have continued to expand the businesses, and in 2006 the new Mt.



Pleasant Animal Hospital opened near the original building. The Shulers are indeed a unique family. All of the Doctors there are proud of their heritage in both the veterinary profession and in the community in which they live and work. As always, they pledge to continue the long family tradition of providing the best quality care in a caring and professional manner.



Mount Pleasant Animal Hospital

1217 Ben Sawyer Blvd

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

(843) 884-4921

http://mountpleasantanimalhospital.com/