Mount Royal University Takes Distinguished Sponsorship in the Leadership Excellence With Marshall Goldsmith Event

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2012 -- Mount Royal University is one of Canada’s leading universities and Obair Leadership is very pleased to have them as one of our key sponsors of the Leadership Excellence with Marshall Goldsmith event in Calgary.



Marshall Goldsmith will discuss the classic challenges that come with success in leadership and how to use ‘what to stop’ in personal development and coaching. Participants will get to practice and learn how to use feedforward – a positive, focused tool for development that has been successfully implemented with leaders around the world. Marshall will share a proven model for leadership development that has been validated by award-winning research involving over 86,000 participants from eight major corporations. Finally, everyone will learn the basics of a proven coaching process that they can immediately take back to work and apply on the job.



Dr. Marshall Goldsmith is a world authority in helping successful leaders get even better –by achieving positive, lasting change in behavior: for themselves, their people and their teams. Marshall Goldsmith was recently recognized as the #1 leadership thinker in the world and the #7 business thinker in the world at the bi-annual Thinkers 50 ceremony sponsored by the Harvard Business Review. He is the million-selling author or editor of 31 books, including the New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestsellers, MOJO and What Got You Here Won’t Get You There – a WSJ #1 business book and winner of the Harold Longman Award for Business Book of the Year. His books have been translated into 28 languages and become bestsellers in eight countries.



Obair Leadership, a leading provider of executive coaching and leadership development is headquartered in Calgary, AB. Obair leadership works with talented, knowledgeable leaders to build practical solutions with their employees, peers, clients, and leader teams. With broad professional training, we combine extensive experience with knowledge of cutting-edge research to optimize leader performance and bottom-line results. We work with leaders to help them build successful relationships, succeed with people solutions, transition well, and build business structures that produce results.



