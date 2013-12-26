Mountain Lakes Wedding Association Assists Couples with Their Mountain Weddings Arrangements

Lake Arrowhead, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Mountain Lakes Wedding Association, a trusted name in California’s wedding-planning industry, offers the most inclusive mountain weddings arrangement services to couples. The idea is to shift the load of the wedding preparations off the couple’s shoulders, and offer them a beautiful wedding ceremony with the Southern California Mountain areas as the backdrop.



The association is comprised of the best wedding vendors. They include professionals offering beauty services, cakes and confections, catering, disc jockeying, flowers, photography, videography, honeymoon and lodging, among various other services.



The wedding location plays a major role in the beauty of the event. A beautiful location serves as the best natural decoration – whether a couple is getting married in the spring, winter, summer of fall. The weddings performed on these mountains are elegant, luxurious and none the least, romantic.



A spokesperson for the association states, “The lake communities – Lake Gregory, Lake Arrowhead, and Big Bear Lake – all options for the location of your wedding, have been described by many as the jewels of Southern California. You will also enjoy beautiful forests, flower-laden meadows, lush gardens, creeks and streams – giving your wedding a perfect romantic touch.”



Not just for couples, these locations are also ideal for various activities like skiing, boating, hiking, horseback riding, shopping, gourmet dining, etc. Contact Mountain Lakes Wedding Association today to learn everything about Lake Arrowhead, Gregory and Big Bear wedding receptions.



About Mountain Lakes Wedding Association

Mountain Lakes Wedding Association is a comprehensive source for all mountain weddings: venues, flowers, music, photography and more. From a romantic, intimate Big Bear wedding to a grand, elegant Lake Arrowhead wedding reception, their mountain areas can accommodate every desire. They provide a unique variety of lodging choices, from elegant B&B's and rustic cabins to full service resorts. Their Lodging Association members can offer truly romantic honeymoon suites, including fireplaces, Jacuzzi tubs, milk baths and more. Special services, including ski packages to their local resorts, are also available.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.lakearrowheadweddings.com.