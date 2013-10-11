Mountain Lakes Wedding Association Enables Couples to Experience a Splendid Mountain Wedding

Lake Arrowhead, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- The Mountain Lakes Wedding Association enables couples to experience an outstanding mountain wedding they will treasure forever. Their grand wedding planning can make any wedding ceremony a memorable one.



Talking about mountain weddings, a representative of Mountain Lakes Wedding Association said, “Mountain weddings are perfect for couples who want a ceremony that’s romantic, an atmosphere that’s tranquil and a location that’s honeymoon ready. Mountain Lakes Wedding Association is your comprehensive source for all things mountain weddings: venues, flowers, music, photography and more. Our membership is comprised of wedding locations and service providers throughout the San Bernardino Mountains, and we specialize in coordinating Big Bear and Lake Arrowhead weddings.”



Their big bear wedding planners help the couple find an awe-inspiring venue for their wedding, a fresh air environment and sites to take amazing pictures that will keep memories fresh for many years.



Apart from wedding planning, the Mountain Lakes Wedding Association also offers beauty services, catering services, cakes & confectionery services, honeymoon & lodging services, and many more. Its convenient lodges are the perfect place for any couple to spend their honeymoon. Their catering service is one of their most sought after services, as the cuisine they offer is simply mouth-watering. Clients can also opt for their DJ service to add a touch of liveliness and fun to their reception.



About Mountain Lakes Wedding Association

Mountain Lakes Wedding Association is a comprehensive source for all mountain weddings: venues, flowers, music, photography and more. From a romantic, intimate Big Bear wedding to a grand, elegant Lake Arrowhead wedding reception, their mountain areas can accommodate every desire. They provide a unique variety of lodging choices, from elegant B&B's and rustic cabins to full service resorts. Their Lodging Association members can offer truly romantic honeymoon suites, including fireplaces, Jacuzzi tubs, milk baths and more. Special services, including ski packages to local resorts, are also available.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.lakearrowheadweddings.com.