Mountain Lakes Wedding Association Offers Honeymoon and Lodging Facilities to Its Clients

Lake Arrowhead, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Mountain Lakes Wedding Association, a leading mountain wedding company, offers its clients beautiful honeymoon and lodging facilities. The accommodation facility available is luxurious, and competitively priced.



A representative from the Mountain Lakes Wedding Association said, "Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa features 162 sparkling guest rooms and 11 luxurious suites. Lake Arrowhead guest rooms are upscale but down-home, ultra-contemporary and timeless. Find everything you need along with tasteful mountain-lodge finishing touches. Just like the resort’s mountainous area, our guest rooms are comfortable with warm inviting furnishings and appealing décor."



"All 11 suites have bathrooms with a large walk-in shower and a separate deep-soaking tub," he further added.



For even more comfort, the company has installed a 32-inch flat-panel television in every room. Visitors to the Mountain Lakes Wedding Association are provided with beach access, an outdoor pool, options of available rooms, resort community and many other facilities.



Mountain Lakes Wedding Association goes the extra mile in their catering and lodging services to provide its visitors with splendid memories.



About Mountain Lakes Wedding Association

Serving the San Bernardino Mountain areas of Lake Gregory, Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear Lake, the Mountain Lakes Wedding Association is a group of wedding professionals who have joined together to promote their businesses, network with one another, and provide valuable and easily accessible resources to the hundreds of couples who wish to get married, have their honeymoon, or plan a special event in the mountain area.



From a romantic, intimate Big Bear wedding to a grand, elegant Lake Arrowhead wedding reception, they can accommodate their client’s every desire. Here clients will find a unique variety of lodging choices, from elegant B&B's and rustic cabins, to full service resorts. Its Lodging Association members can offer truly romantic honeymoon suites, including fireplaces, Jacuzzi tubs, milk baths and more.



For more information, please visit: http://www.lakearrowheadweddings.com