Mountain Plaza Provides a Welcoming Assisted Living Environment

Mountain Plaza, providing personal care in a residential setting, takes pride in seeing its residents live richer, happier lives. They begin with a personalized service plan that focuses on helping individuals attain their full potential. Their community is tailored to you or your loved ones specific requirements and allow you to be yourself.



Mountain Plaza is a place to reminisce with friends, meet new people, and spend time with family. All residents are provided three cooked meals and snacks each day, as well as housekeeping, expert staff supervision, medical care, transportation, and much more within their community. Residents at Mountain Plaza are kept active by a variety of activities and events. They have weekly musical concerts, daily chair exercises, educational presentations, arts and crafts, and games like Bingo, Mexican Train Dominoes, and UNO, as well as a variety of other special events.



About Mountain Plaza Assisted living

Located in Casper WY Mountain Plaza offers engaging events and personal care based on the lifestyle and needs of their residents. Their dedicated staff promote a lifestyle of health, well-being and endless fun.