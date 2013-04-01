Mountain View Auto Body Shop Proposal Plans Resume for Da-Les Auto Body

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Da-Les Auto Body, a Sunnyvale Auto Body is resuming its proposal plans to expand to a neighboring city. The timing for the planned expansion could not be any better—because of the recent upswing in the economy, and increased demand for a Mountain View Auto Body Shop the collision repair company has seen a definite surge in business. With the opening of its new location, Da-Les Auto Body will also have its own impact on the local economy; the owner of the company plans to hire approximately 15 employees to work at the shop.



Since the day Da-Les Auto Body opened for business 35 years ago, it has strived to offer its customers and their vehicles top-notch service. Over the years, it has developed a well-deserved reputation for its outstanding customer service and state-of-the-art equipment. Recently, the company has seen a strong need for high quality auto body shops near Sunnyvale. As the shop has gotten busier helping clients from neighboring cities, the owner of Da-Les Auto Body has responded by offering free rental cars with qualified repairs, as well as shuttle services to his customers.



The company’s commitment to quality has not gone unnoticed. Da-Les Auto Body has been named the number one collision repair facility for the past four years by Consumer Business Review, and it has also received an award from the City of Sunnyvale for “Outstanding Commitment to Environment Protection.” For anyone who is looking for auto body repair Mountain View CA area Da-Les Auto Body is ready and able to help.



“Da-Les Auto Body collision repair uses the most advanced techniques and equipment, as well as materials to bring your vehicle back to pre-accident condition,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that the employees of Da-Les Auto Body are highly skilled and trained in the use of the company’s equipment and materials, and stay constantly abreast of new procedures and methods of repairing and refinishing today’s technical vehicles.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Da-Les Auto Body may visit its easy-to-navigate website at any time; there, they can read in-depth information about the many services the auto body shop offers, as well as a variety of positive reviews from satisfied customers.



About Da-Les Auto Body

The collision repair specialists at Da-Les Auto Body cater to foreign and domestic vehicles while utilizing the latest and most advanced collision repair techniques, tools and equipment. They have been named the number one collision repair facility for the past four years by Consumer Business Review. The Certified Green Investment shop has an impressive green program in place and is an award winner from the City of Sunnyvale for “Outstanding Commitment to Environment Protection.” Da-Les serves the Sunnyvale, Cupertino, Santa Clara, Mountain View, San Jose and Milpitas areas. For more information, please visit http://www.da-lesautobody.com



Da-Les Auto Body Inc.

728 San Aleso Avenue

Sunnyvale, Ca. 94085