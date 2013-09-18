Mountain View Utah Dependable Podiatrist, Dr. Ryan Anderson (D.P.M.) from Bountiful Announces "Grand Opening" of "Draper" Shoe Store Geared for Patients Who Have "Heel Pain" or Have Undergone "Fast" or "Tenex" Procedures

Boutiful, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- If one is looking for relief from foot pain or other related problems, this is the right place! At Foot and Ankle Specialists of Utah, they take pride in being the “specialists” who will listen to their patients and understand their problem. They are trained to diagnose and treat all foot and ankle problems as well as other problems that arise related to abnormal function of ones feet. Rest assured that a visit to their office means one will be greeted by a friendly staff and physician.



Their comfortable office is stocked with cutting edge tools to help them diagnose and treat their patients in the most effective manner. They always focus on finding the most conservative methods to help their patients heal, however they have advanced training in reconstructive surgery of the foot and ankle. Their board certified physicians have performed thousands of surgical procedures and take pride in finding the best treatment for ypatients. With easily accessible offices in Bountiful and Salt Lake City, they can be reached from most of the Salt Lake valley in less than 20 minutes. They are committed to getting their patients fast, effective care so please call thems or request an appointment



http://www.bountifulfootdoctor.com/appointment.html



The innovative FAST™ procedure — Focused Aspiration of Soft Tissue — is a gentle method for percutaneous removal of tissue and restoration of natural tendon and soft tissue function. Based on technology developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic, FAST combines conventional ultrasonic imaging for visualization with the advanced TX1 Tissue Removal System. The FAST procedure and TX1™ Tissue Removal System can be used to address the most common foot injuries for tendon and soft tissue including:



Plantar fasciitis

Achilles tendonitis

Tendon treatment - The TX1 MicroTip simultaneously debrides, emulsifies, and aspirates diseased tendon or other soft tissue in various musculoskeletal structures. The FAST procedure enables doctors to provide their patients with a rapid and precise option for removing pathologic soft tissue without an open surgical procedure. http://www.bountifulfootdoctor.com/custom-foot-orthotics.html

http://www.bountifulfootdoctor.com/custom-foot-orthotics.html



Perform under local anesthetic with patient completely awake

Percutaneous insertion of TX1 MicroTip (18-gauge)

Requires only a nurse or technician to assist with system controls

Tiny microinsertion minimizes infection risk

Total procedure performed in 15 minutes or less

Tiny microincision (3 mm) closed with an adhesive bandage

Anticipated patient recovery time is approximately 4 to 6 weeks for return to normal activity levels



ABOUT US

All our professionals at Foot and Ankle Specialists of Utah maintain the highest levels of accreditation and pursue ongoing education to stay abreast of the latest trends in podiatry. Our comfortable office is stocked with cutting edge tools to help us diagnose and treat you in the most effective manner. We always focus on finding the most conservative methods to help you heal, however we have advanced training in reconstructive surgery of the foot and ankle. Our board certified physicians have performed thousands of surgical procedures and take pride in finding the best treatment for you.