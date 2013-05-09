Mountainside Treatment Center Breaks Ground on 20M Expansion

Canaan, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Mountainside Treatment Center recently broke ground on a new $15 million dollar building that will house its new medical detox, family wellness and outpatient facilities. Another $5 million dollars is to be spent renovating existing facilities and constructing an ancillary building.



Plans for the new addiction treatment facility have been in the works for a little more than a year and have enjoyed the ardent support of local and state officials. The facility will be a new addition to the bucolic 65 acre Mountainside campus, and will provide medical detox services for clients in and around the state.



Martin Fedor, Chief Operating Officer, who headed the development and expansion efforts, said that, “Our new facilities will complement our best in class treatment services and will provide incoming client’s primary treatment services delivered by some of the best clinicians and medical professionals in the treatment industry. The facilities themselves have no equal, the first class amenities are in a league of their own and will set a new industry standard”.



The project currently underway will include a 46,000 square foot building with three wings. The medical wing will provide luxurious accommodations for all of its patients. The bedrooms and architectural spaces were designed by award winning architects and interior designers from New York City. Construction is expected to take approximately 9 months – to learn more about the services offered at Mountainside please visit www.mountainside.com.



About Mountainside Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment Center

Mountainside Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment Center offers comprehensive holistic addiction treatment services to help begin the road to recovery.



Within its sprawling 30-acre facility nestled in the foothills of the picturesque Berkshires, you’ll experience the ideal tranquil setting to put you at ease and give you the peace of mind and clarity to begin your life-changing journey. In addition, the licensed and credentialed team of social workers, counselors and medical professionals at Mountainside will design an advanced, individualized rehab program specifically for you- a treatment modality that has proven to be effective for nearly two decades.